185 complaints against 114 hospitals in Telangana

HYDERABAD/ KARIMNAGAR: Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, on Thursday, said that the Telangana Health Department has so far received 185 complaints against 114 hospitals. He also said that the department will form teams that will broker negotiations between patients and private hospitals, as most of the complaints being received are regarding excessive amounts charged by the hospitals. It also came to light on Thursday that Yashoda Hospitals in Somajiguda was also served a show cause notice on May 26.

Licences of 6 hospitals suspended in K’nagar

The Karimnagar District Health Department suspended the licenses of six private hospitals for 15 days for violating government rules and overcharging patients. The penalised hospitals are Pullella Hospital, Murugan Hospital and Krishna Lepakshi Super Specialty and Critical Care Hospital in Karimnagar, and Mamatha Hospital, Sri Vijaya Sai Hospital and Suraksha Hospital in Jammikunta.