Eatala Rajender to quit MLA post, sever ties with TRS today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender is expected to resign from his MLA post and quit the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday. He will address a press conference to announce his political roadmap.

Rajender, who had met BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi recently, may join the saffron fold in the next four to five days. Once he resigns, the Huzurabad Assembly seat will fall vacant, and a byelection will be conducted within six months of the Election Commission of India (ECI) notifying the vacancy.

Rajender was first stripped of his Health portfolio on May 1, a day after he faced charges of encroaching assigned lands. On May 2, he was dismissed from the Cabinet. Subsequently, Rajender met leaders of various political parties and convened a series of meetings with his followers.