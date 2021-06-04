STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Eatala Rajender to quit MLA post, sever ties with TRS today

Rajender, who had met BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi recently, may join the saffron fold in the next four to five days.

Published: 04th June 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

Ex-Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender is expected to resign from his MLA post and quit the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday. He will address a press conference to announce his political roadmap.

Rajender, who had met BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi recently, may join the saffron fold in the next four to five days. Once he resigns, the Huzurabad Assembly seat will fall vacant, and a byelection will be conducted within six months of the Election Commission of India (ECI) notifying the vacancy.

Rajender was first stripped of his Health portfolio on May 1, a day after he faced charges of encroaching assigned lands. On May 2, he was dismissed from the Cabinet. Subsequently, Rajender met leaders of various political parties and convened a series of meetings with his followers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender TRS
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp