Ex-Min Geeta Reddy calls for action against Ramdev

While referring to Article 51A of the Indian Constitution, she pointed out that Ramdev and Balkrishna were peddling fake news and potentially causing harm to the society at large.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former minister and Regional Coordinator (South Zone) for AICC’s All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) Dr J Geeta Reddy strongly condemned the attack against the medical fraternity by Baba Ramdev and his aide Acharya Balkrishna, who is also the chairman of Patanjali Ayurveda. 

In a letter addressed to Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, she referred to the series of videos in which Ramdev demeaned the medical professionals and allopathy. She emphasised that when the entire medical fraternity was fighting Covid-19, Ramdev was misguiding the general public, especially in times of the pandemic when lakhs have already succumbed to the virus. 

While referring to Article 51A of the Indian Constitution, she pointed out that Ramdev and Balkrishna were peddling fake news and potentially causing harm to the society at large.  She demanded that the government initiate action under provisions of the IPC 1860, the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

