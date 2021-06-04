STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mallannasagar embankment breaches due to heavy rains

According to local residents, the incident happened near the point where roads from Vemulaghat and Etigadda Kishtapur met, which was recently sealed off.

The portion of the Mallannasagar project’s embankment that breached, late on Wednesday night

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET:  In a shocking incident that has sent shivers down the spines of those living in the submerging villages of Etigadda Kishtapur and Vemulaghat, the heavy rains that lashed various parts of Siddipet breached a portion of the Mallannasagar project’s embankment, late on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, this has become a hot topic in the district as the oustees say that the incident could have resulted in loss of lives and/or properties if the officials had started releasing water into the reservoir.

According to local residents, the incident happened near the point where roads from Vemulaghat and Etigadda Kishtapur met, which was recently sealed off.   Speaking to Express, an oustee from Vemulaghat village said they were surprised to see the embankment developing a breach. 

When Express contacted a few officials for their comment on the issue, they pointed out that the area recorded a rainfall of about 90 mm on Wednesday night. Mentioning that the embankment was 100 metres wide and was holding a large amount of water at that time, the soil eroded eroded due to runoff from beneath. 

Meanwhile, an engineer overseeing the Mallannasagar project said that the incident happened since the construction of the embankment was yet to be completed. The stone laying works have not started yet, the engineer added. Meanwhile, several double bedroom houses constructed at Mutrajpally near Gajwel for the oustees of the project were also flooded in the heavy rains on Wednesday night.

