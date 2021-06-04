Police likely to file report on murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao, PV Nagamani in Telangana HC today

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Police officers investigating the gruesome daylight murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani are likely to submit a report in the High Court on Friday.The court, while adjourning the case on April 24, had posted the matter to June 4 and had directed the investigating officers to submit a report on that date detailing the progress of the probe.

It may be recalled that on May 20, the investigating officer had visited the Manthani Court and submitted the hard copy of the chargesheet. Meanwhile, the Judicial Secretary of the State government has requested the High Court to set up a special fast-track court in Karimnagar to conduct hearing into the case.