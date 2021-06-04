Telangana Congress to make representation for free Covid vaccine
Published: 04th June 2021 09:13 AM | Last Updated: 04th June 2021 09:13 AM
HYDERABAD: Congress leaders are set to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday to seek her intervention in controlling the Covid-19 situation in the State. As part of the nationwide campaign by the Congress, they will also submit a representation to the Governor.
The campaign for Telangana was planned by the State leadership during a virtual meeting which was chaired by AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore on Thursday. The demands include free vaccine for all, speeding up of the vaccination process, etc.