Telangana Congress to make representation for free Covid vaccine

Congress leaders are set to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday to  seek her intervention in controlling the Covid-19 situation in the State.

Published: 04th June 2021 09:13 AM

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Congress leaders are set to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday to seek her intervention in controlling the Covid-19 situation in the State. As part of the nationwide campaign by the Congress, they will also submit a representation to the Governor.

The campaign for Telangana was planned by the State leadership during a virtual meeting which was chaired by AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore on Thursday. The demands include free vaccine for all, speeding up of the vaccination process, etc.

