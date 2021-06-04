Watch out for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome symptoms in kids: DME

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the concerns around the third Covid-19 wave rise with experts opining it may affect children more, Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Ramesh Reddy alerted the public to be on the lookout for a post-Covid complication called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) in children.

“MIS-C is one immunological condition that parents need to be cautious about. It is generally seen one month into the Covid infection in children and starts with high fever, rashes on body, reddening of eyes and other symptoms, which must be address immediately. Children aged between 5 to 10 years are more prone to it,” said Dr Reddy.

He said that early treatment was the best option and any delay could lead to loss of life. “It happens in very few cases, but is possible even in those with mild Covid,” he added. While stating that there was no such precedent in the world of children being more affected than others, he assured that all necessary infrastructure, medicines and other arrangements were being looked into from the level of the Chief Secretary himself.

He also said that an alternate non-conventional drug for Amphotericin B would soon be available aplenty in the State. The new drug has the has the same effect on the fungal infection.