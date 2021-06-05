2,175 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 2,175 Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total tally to 5,87,664 cases in the State. The day also witnessed 3,821 recoveries. The number of active cases in the State as on Friday are 30,918 cases.

The Covid death toll reached 3,346 as the virus claimed 15 lives on the day. Meanwhile, there was a drop in cases recorded under the GHMC and the adjoining districts with 253, 101 and 81 cases seen in GHMC, Rangareddy and Medchal respectively. The other districts, however, saw a marginal rise in caseload. For instance, Nalgonda reported 178 cases, Khammam 144, Karimnagar 113 and Kothugudem 110