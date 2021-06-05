STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

2,384 quintals of paddy seeds worth Rs 5 crore seized in Telangana

Speaking to the media, Siddipet Commissioner of Police (CP) Joel Davis said the unit neither had any bills regarding paddy purchase nor did it have proper licence to procure paddy.

Published: 05th June 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

A women farmer seen sowing the seeds as a first step of farming in Karimnagar

A woman farmer seen sowing seeds. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET:  In a major hunt, the Siddipet police seized paddy seeds worth about Rs 5 crore which was being illegally stored at a warehouse owned by MKR Seed Company in Srirampur village, situated on the suburbs of Gajwel constituency, on Friday. According to sources, about 2,384 quintals of paddy seeds were recovered during the raids.

Speaking to the media, Siddipet Commissioner of Police (CP) Joel Davis said the unit neither had any bills regarding paddy purchase nor did it have proper licence to procure paddy. He also mentioned that the raids were carried out based on a complaint filed by ADA Anil and AO Pragati of the Agriculture Department. He said that about 584 quintals of paddy seeds were packed in bags which bore the name of Signet Seeds Company. The CP also mentioned that cases have been registered against company in-charge Suresh Sharma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddipet
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp