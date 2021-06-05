2,384 quintals of paddy seeds worth Rs 5 crore seized in Telangana

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a major hunt, the Siddipet police seized paddy seeds worth about Rs 5 crore which was being illegally stored at a warehouse owned by MKR Seed Company in Srirampur village, situated on the suburbs of Gajwel constituency, on Friday. According to sources, about 2,384 quintals of paddy seeds were recovered during the raids.

Speaking to the media, Siddipet Commissioner of Police (CP) Joel Davis said the unit neither had any bills regarding paddy purchase nor did it have proper licence to procure paddy. He also mentioned that the raids were carried out based on a complaint filed by ADA Anil and AO Pragati of the Agriculture Department. He said that about 584 quintals of paddy seeds were packed in bags which bore the name of Signet Seeds Company. The CP also mentioned that cases have been registered against company in-charge Suresh Sharma.