45 per cent vaccine doses given by private hospitals in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The demand for private vaccination drives for the 18-44 year age group has picked up in the city with corporates tying up with various hospitals to hold mass inoculation drives. Of the 95,058 doses given on Thursday in the State, 42,809 were by private hospitals, which is about 45% of all vaccines given.

More than 42,000 doses were given by just 30 private vaccine centres, whereas the 590 government-operated centres gave 52,249 doses. On Thursday, nearly 32,428 persons in the 18-44 age group were given the shot in private hospitals, compared to 10,381 persons in the above-45 age group. In the past week, the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) has turned into a jumbo vaccination centre, catering to over 10,000 recipients in its location.