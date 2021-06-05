BJP sets eyes on Telangana statehood activists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After persuading former Health Minister Eatala Rajender to join the saffron brigade, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now trying to convince Telangana statehood activists, who played a crucial role in the formation of a separate State, to come into its fold. With an aim to fortify the party in the State, its leadership is said to be in talks even with the left-leaning activists.

During the formation of Telangana, a majority of separate statehood activists supported the TRS. However, in recent times, some of them are maintaining distance from the pink party for either neglecting them or growing distaste over the government’s priorities and policies.

Taking advantage of the political scenario, the BJP leaders time and again averring that Telangana statehood activists were meted out with injustice while promising that their party is the right platform for them. According to party sources, the top leaders of State BJP are in touch with notable activists. If their confabulations are fruitful, the BJP will wait for the right time to induct them. As Huzurabad election is expected before the 2023 elections, some of the colleagues of Eatala Rajender are likely to be asked to join the party ahead of that poll.

During the GHMC elections, the BJP leaders were successful in pulling Swami Goud, former chairman of Telangana Legislative Council. He was also the president of Non-Gazetted Officers Association, who played a pivotal role in the Telangana movement. The BJP went on to achieve significant results in those elections.