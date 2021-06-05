Constitute SSC, PCA panels: Telangana HC tells Telugu States

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State High Court on Friday directed both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State governments to constitute State Security Commission (SSC) and Police Complaints Authority (PCA) within four weeks. The two panels are meant for the redressal of public grievances with respect to police actions.

Unhappy over its order issued on July 2, 2018 not having been complied with, the court set four week deadline for the two governments. It warned them that their Home Secretaries would have to appear in court if the orders are not complied with. The direction was given during a hearing on a contempt case taken up suo-moto by the court against the two states for failure to constitute the two panels.