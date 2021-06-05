HC satisfied with police investigation

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI : Police officers investigating the gruesome daylight murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani submitted a report in the High Court in Hyderabad on Friday. In the report, the officials informed the High Court that they have submitted the hard copy of the chargesheet in the Manthani Court. The HC expressed satisfaction over police investigation into the case.

According to sources, the High Court will provide a case number by June 10 and then the Manthani Court will transfer the hearing to the District Sessions Court in Karimnagar. Meanwhile, the Judicial Secretary of the State government has already requested the High Court to set up a special fast-track court in Karimnagar to ensure the fast disposal of the case.

The investigating team is being lead by DCP (Admin) N Ashok Kumar, working at Ramagundam police commissionerate. As many as seven persons have so far been arrested in connection with the cases. The officials also recorded the statements of about 125 witnesses.