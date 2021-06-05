Kothagudem Collector visits Covid patients

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Bhadradri-Kothagudem Collector D Anudeep visited three remote villages — Muttaram, Pandugonigudem and Petavagu — under Gundala mandal in the district, on Friday, met those who have isolated themselves after testing positive for Covid-19 and provided them moral support. Meanwhile, he directed the officials concerned to make sure that the patients get all necessary facilities.

The District Collector also urged the Medical and Health Department officials to continue the fever survey and provide medical kits to those in need. In the meantime, Anudeep instructed the village officials to focus on sanitation of their respective areas to ensure safety of people. The Kothagudem Collector also stated that the authorities concerned were taking all necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus further.