KTR asks Centre to jab high-risk groups first 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday criticised the Centre’s policy of starting vaccinations for the 18-45 years age group without first vaccinating the vulnerable groups. Speaking at the inauguration of 150 ICU beds in Telangana Institute of Medical Science (TIMS) on Friday, Rama Rao said Telangana, unlike the Centre, had waited to begin vaccinations for the 18-45 age group as it had decided to first vaccinate the sections at more risk of contracting Covid-19.

“Our State has undertaken the task of vaccinating people who are a part of high exposure groups and can be potential spreaders. By vaccinating them, we save their lives and cut the transmission rates. We have also conducted a unique fever survey — a first in the country — where we treat people at the onset of symptoms,” the Minister said.

He made a fervent pitch for a uniform policy and universal vaccination for all Indians to recover from the economic slowdown and the fall in GDP growth. “The Centre has placed the entire task of vaccinating Indians on just two companies — Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India, which is not sustainable. All States then went for global tenders but companies like Pfizer and Moderna only want to deal with the Centre and not the individual States. The Centre must urgently address this,” he added. Rama Rao, who himself recovered from Covid-19 a month ago, visited Covid-19 patients admitted in TIMS.