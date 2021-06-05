Man stabbed to death by wife and son

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A vegetable seller was allegedly stabbed multiple times by his wife and son in Bommalaramaram in Yadadri, on Friday. The deceased Banoth Balu was reportedly in conflict with his wife Padma and son Naveen over the vegetable selling business. The accused duo allegedly wanted him to hand them over his business. The conflict had been going on for a few days.

Padma left for her maternal house and returned on Thursday night and allegedly conspired with Naveen to kill Balu while he was sleeping by using an iron rod. He was stabbed several times in his chest, stomach and neck, the police said. The deceased’s brother lodged a complaint against Padma and Naveen in Bommalaramaram police station.