Monsoon to enter Telangana in 3 days, predicts IMD

HYDERABAD: The southwest monsoon is very likely to further advance into some parts of Telangana in the next two to three days, informed Director of India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, Dr K Nagaratna, on Friday. She said that as on Friday, the monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of Lakshwadeep, Kerala, coastal and north interior Karnataka, some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

A farmer tries to cover his heaps of paddy using tarpaulin covers at Yellareddypet

IKP centre in Sircilla district, when heavy rains battered the area, on Friday

On Friday, various parts of central and northern Telangana received light to moderate rains, with only a handful of places receiving heavy rains. The highest rainfall recorded in the day, till 10pm, was 84mm at Pochampalle of Bhuvanagiri district. Many areas in GHMC limits also received rains, with Hayathnagar recording the highest rainfall of 36.5mm.

On Saturday, Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rains at a few places and thunderstroms accompanied with lightning at isolated places in many districts. Heavy rains are very likely to occur in northern and southwest districts -- especially Adilabad, Asif abad , Ni rmal , Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and adjoining districts. Thereafter, rainfall activity is likely to reduce. However, light to moderate rains and thundershowers at isolated places will continue to occur over Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts.