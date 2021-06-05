Petrol price crosses Rs 100 mark in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana joined other States such as Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, where the price per litre of petrol has crossed the Rs 100 mark — once an unthinkable phenomenon. Petrol prices in four districts crossed Rs 100 per litre on Friday, and the same is expected to occur in many other districts too.

Prices crossed Rs 100 at Adilabad (Rs 100.31), Jogulamba Gadwal (Rs 100.45), Nirmal (Rs 100.17) and Kumrambheem Asifabad (Rs 100.11) districts. Prices are very close to Rs 100 in the districts of Nizamabad (Rs 99.95), Kamareddy (Rs 99.46), Mancherial (Rs 99.45) Jagtial (Rs 99.22) and Mahabubnagar (Rs 99.17).

In Hyderabad, on Friday, petrol was priced at Rs 98.55 while diesel cost Rs 93.44 per litre. The prices have left citizens fuming. Anoop Tade, a techie, said, “The government which came to power with a promise to reduce fuel prices has made it touch historic highs. The bigger worry is, prices of other commodities will also rise now.”