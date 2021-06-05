Pink party leaders scoff at Eatala’s ‘self-respect’ mantra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders and Ministers pooh-poohed former Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s ‘Atma Gourava’ (self-respect) slogan. Speaking to the media here on Friday, the pink party leaders alleged that Rajender’s only aim was to protect his illegal assets. While TRS social media convener Manne Krishank tweeted that Rajender and his family had received `10.24 lakh under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, State Rythu Samanvaya Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that the former Minister had dug his own political grave by ditching the ‘mother-like’ TRS. Addressing a press conference at TRSLP, Rajeshwar Reddy alleged that Rajender had no leadership qualities, but the party had given him the encouragement to contest on the MLA ticket.

“Rajender should have resigned when he was not let inside Pragathi Bhavan. How could a leader, who boasts of self-respect, purchase assigned lands? How could he join the BJP, which has been harassing farmers with the new farm laws?” Rajeshwar Reddy asked, adding that he would disappear from the political scene within 10 days.

Meanwhile, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar asked Rajender to return the assigned lands he had allegedly encroached upon to the government. He wondered why the former Minister continued in the party if he had been facing humiliations for the past five years. “Rajender is joining the BJP only to protect himself,” he said.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod also shared the sentiment. “It is not ‘self-respect’, but ‘self-protection’ that Rajender is aiming for. He has pledged his ‘self-respect’ at the feet of the BJP, which has always obstructed the development of the Telangana,” she said, speaking at Mahabubabad. She also wondered how many persons from the BC, SC and ST communities were employed by Rajender in his poultry business.

Government Whip Guvvala Balaraju alleged that Rajender had amassed wealth only after becoming a Minister. He said that the government acted against his illegal activities as per the provisions of the law. MLC Balasani Lakshmi Narayana sarcastically congratulated Rajender for joining the BJP, while former MLA A Rajender wondered how the BJP could admit Rajender into the party, when he was facing land-grabbing charges.