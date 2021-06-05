STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Silent killer: Tuberculosis claimed more lives than Covid-19 in Telangana

While TB claimed 2,784 lives in the State, Covid-19 killed 1,544 people, the response stated.

Published: 05th June 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

An tuberculosis patient rests on a bed at a TB hospital in Hyderabad. | AP

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Officials figures published in an RTI response revealed that in 2020, the number of people who died of Tuberculosis (TB) was nearly double the Covid-19 casualties in Telangana. While TB claimed 2,784 lives in the State, Covid-19 killed 1,544 people, the response stated.

The RTI was filed by Varsha Bhargavi, an activist. She said, “A TB patient I was assisting, Bhagyamma, suffered a lot due to medical negligence all through last year. Initially, the PHC in Maredpally, where she used to get her routine medication from, refused to let her inside at least four times as she did not have a Covid-19 negative report. In November, 2020, this was very difficult, as the test was not done unless one was symptomatic. She then went to Erragadda Chest Hospital, and they referred her to Gandhi Hospital for a sputum test. She was again denied treatment there, and passed away within a month.”

Varsha said that the direct transfer benefit of `500 a month for TB patients was also delayed for most part of 2020. “The lockdown made it harder for patients to access medicines. That was why Bhagyamma had to discontinue her treatment. TB officials, who usually visit homes of patients for follow ups, couldn’t do it anymore during the pandemic. This made things worse for Bhagyamma,” she added.

TB works have taken a hit on the State-level too. Telangana wanted to eradicate TB from 10 districts, but the programme had to be postponed due to the pandemic. “TB is a bigger problem than Covid-19, but the number of deaths due to TB has not increased year after year. Last year, we saw nearly 80,000 cases in the State, for which the death rate was up to 4 per cent. However, the pandemic has had an adverse impact on TB prevention work as the staff had to be put on Covid-19 duty,” said Dr A Rajesham, joint director of State TB Cell.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana COVID deaths TB deaths Tuberculosis
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp