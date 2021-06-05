STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Covid positive woman sent to live in toilet

Relatives forbid Narsamma from using the latrine in the house; cops swing into action, shift her to room quarantine

M Narsamma, a Covid patient, undergoes quarantime at a bathroom in her house, at Gopalpet village of Luxettipet mandal in Mancherial district.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  In an inhuman act, a woman was confined to a bathroom by her husband after she tested positive for Covid, at Gopalpet village of Luxettipet mandal in Mancherial district. The incident came to light on Friday. According to sources, M Narsamma tested positive for the virus around five days ago. Soon after learning that she has contracted the virus, her husband Peddaiah locked her up in their bathroom. Despite refusing to provide her proper medical treatment, Narsamma’s family members also forbade her from using the latrine situated on the premises.

According to sources, Narsamma was forced to walk across the village to find an isolated area on the outskirts to relieve herself, ever since the first day of ‘isolation’. Meanwhile, a few local residents, who noticed this injustice recently, contacted the police officials and complained that the victim was not being allowed to isolate herself in a safe environment.

On learning about this, Luxettipet police visited the victim’s house and advised Peddaiah and his family members to shift Narsamma to the Covid isolation centre in Bellampalli. However, Peddaiah and Narsamma refused to accept this option.

Meanwhile, the police officials started providing counselling to the victim and her husband and educated them on the adverse effects of not isolating oneself after testing positive for Covid. After persuading for a long time, the officials finally convinced Peddaiah to allow Narsamma quarantine herself inside a room in the house. Meanwhile, the number of Covid cases has started going up in Mancherial yet again.

Comments

