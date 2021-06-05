STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Why don’t you import unused vaccine: KTR to Centre

 Telangana IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday questioned the Centre as to why they were not importing vaccines from countries where they were in surplus.

Published: 05th June 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday questioned the Centre as to why they were not importing vaccines from countries where they were in surplus.“To my knowledge, there are at least four countries — the US, Canada, Norway and Denmark — where at least 50 crore doses of AstraZeneca vaccines are lying unused. The US alone has nearly 25 crore doses. Why is the Centre not importing vaccines for the Indian population from them?” he questioned.

Rama Rao was speaking on Friday at the inauguration of 150 ICU beds in Telangana Institute of Medical Science (TIMS), which have been set up using CSR funds of 5 IT firms — Qualcomm, Microsoft, Wells Fargo, Cognizant and Franklin Templeton.

“The Centre has had a very flawed policy on vaccines. First, it made a mistake by not placing orders when vaccines were needed, and instead sent them to other countries. Now, when we have to vaccinate a population of 132 crore, we don’t even have 25 per cent of the required doses. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rama Rao vaccine coronavirus
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp