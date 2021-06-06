28-year-old Telangana techie ends life after education hits roadblock

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old techie, Kodiganti Spandana, who was aspiring to study abroad, died by suicide at her residence in LB Nagar, late on Friday night.

Though she had received offers for pursuing higher studies in the US and Germany, she could not attend the admission process due to the lockdown.

As a result, she was upset and took the extreme step, police found. LB Nagar police have registered a case and started the investigation.

Spandana lived at Lingojiguda with her family and had worked in an MNC for more than five years.

She quit her job and was planning to go abroad for higher studies.

She had been preparing for the same and had discussed it with her parents and friends on several occasions.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)