Aides gear up for Team Eatala vs Team TRS battle in Huzurabad Assembly

KARIMNAGAR: A day after former minister Eatala Rajender ended his two-decade association with the TRS and also announced his decision to resign as an MLA, both the pink party leaders and followers of Rajender have buckled up to maintain their respective base in Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

The TRS leadership, foreseeing this situation, has already taken a series of measures to avoid a mass exodus of activists from the party. As part of this, party senior leaders like Finance Minister T Harish Rao and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar have been holding meetings with local TRS leaders and activists ever since the ouster of Rajender from the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Harish Rao held a meeting with the party in-charges of various mandals in Huzurabad constituency and Minister Gangula Kamalakar in Hyderabad, on Saturday, to discuss the pink party’s further action. In the meantime, a person named Tippapuram Sampath has started an organisation against the former minister.

The first meeting of “Eatala Rajender Dalita Maditula Sangam” organisation was held on Saturday, in the presence of the 17 victim families. The association members also released a video wherein they could be heard saying that they will tour all villages in Huzurabad Assembly constituency and expose the other side of Rajender and how he made them suffer by filing false police cases.

Meanwhile, Telangana Vidyut Karmika Sangam (TVKS) State president Koduri Prakash condemned the remarks made by Rajender against TVKS, in Karimnagar on Saturday.In the meantime, Jammikunta Market Committee former chairman and Rajender’s close associate T Sammi Reddy urged those MPTCs and ZPTCs who won with Rajender’s influence to resign from their posts and face elections again with the posters of TRS leaders B Vinod Kumar, T Harish Rao and Gangula Kamalakar.

Meanwhile, The New Indian Express also learnt that a few BJP leaders and workers are still sceptical about Rajender’s arrival, considering that he used to follow Leftist ideology.

TRS, BJP Have a tacit understanding: Congress

Telangana Youth Congress president K Shiva Sena Reddy on Saturday alleged that the TRS and BJP in the State had a tacit understanding, be it in the recently held bypolls or in the case of journalist Raghu’s arrest.

Speaking to the media, he pointed that out that BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was A-20 in the FIR and BJP MLA, M Raghunandan Rao was A-21.

But the police had arrested only A-19, the journalist. Condemning Raghu’s arrest, he held that both the parties were playing mind games with the public and had a tacit understanding.