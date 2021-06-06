STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Aides gear up for Team Eatala vs Team TRS battle in Huzurabad Assembly

The TRS leadership, foreseeing this situation, has already taken a series of measures to avoid a mass exodus of activists from the party.

Published: 06th June 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after former minister Eatala Rajender ended his two-decade association with the TRS and also announced his decision to resign as an MLA, both the pink party leaders and followers of Rajender have buckled up to maintain their respective base in Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

The TRS leadership, foreseeing this situation, has already taken a series of measures to avoid a mass exodus of activists from the party. As part of this, party senior leaders like Finance Minister T Harish Rao and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar have been holding meetings with local TRS leaders and activists ever since the ouster of Rajender from the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Harish Rao held a meeting with the party in-charges of various mandals in Huzurabad constituency and Minister Gangula Kamalakar in Hyderabad, on Saturday, to discuss the pink party’s further action. In the meantime, a person named Tippapuram Sampath has started an organisation against the former minister.

The first meeting of “Eatala Rajender Dalita Maditula Sangam” organisation was held on Saturday, in the presence of the 17 victim families. The association members also released a video wherein they could be heard saying that they will tour all villages in Huzurabad Assembly constituency and expose the other side of Rajender and how he made them suffer by filing false police cases.

Meanwhile, Telangana Vidyut Karmika Sangam (TVKS) State president Koduri Prakash condemned the remarks made by Rajender against TVKS, in Karimnagar on Saturday.In the meantime, Jammikunta Market Committee former chairman and Rajender’s close associate T Sammi Reddy urged those MPTCs and ZPTCs who won with Rajender’s influence to resign from their posts and face elections again with the posters of TRS leaders B Vinod Kumar, T Harish Rao and Gangula Kamalakar.

Meanwhile, The New Indian Express also learnt that a few BJP leaders and workers are still sceptical about Rajender’s arrival, considering that he used to follow Leftist ideology.

TRS, BJP Have a tacit understanding: Congress

Telangana Youth Congress president K Shiva Sena Reddy on Saturday alleged that the TRS and BJP in the State had a tacit understanding, be it in the recently held bypolls or in the case of journalist Raghu’s arrest.

Speaking to the media, he pointed that out that BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was A-20 in the FIR and BJP MLA, M Raghunandan Rao was A-21. 

But the police had arrested only A-19, the journalist. Condemning Raghu’s arrest, he held that both the parties were playing mind games with the public and had a tacit understanding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender TRS
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp