STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Centre’s vaccine policy discriminatory, says TRS MP

TRS MP from Chevella, G Ranjith Reddy also pointed out that the Centre must procure and distribute vaccines to States.

Published: 06th June 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Youngsters who secured admission in foreign universities getting vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Institute of Preventive Medicine at Narayanguda.

Youngsters who secured admission in foreign universities getting vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Institute of Preventive Medicine at Narayanguda.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MP from Chevella G Ranjith Reddy said that the Central government’s vaccine policy was discriminatory and that it prioritised ‘India’ over ‘Bharat’. 

He was referring to a purported urban-rural divide in the present approach towards vaccination in the country. He tweeted his opinion on Saturday, and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to change the current vaccine policy. 

Ranjith Reddy pointed out that the Central government must procure vaccines and distribute them to the States, as per their demand.

He tweeted, “My apprehension is vindicated. Just nine corporate hospitals have cornered 50 per cent (60.57 lakh of the 1.2 crore doses earmarked for private hospitals) of vaccine meant for private sector in May! And, six cities have cornered 97 lakh or 80 per cent of 1.2 crore doses given to private hospitals! [sic]”

Ranjith Reddy added, “What kind of vaccine policy is this? This is sheer discrimination between ‘India’ and ‘Bharat.’ So, I appeal to PM that GOI should procure and distribute, as per demand, vaccine to States. @PMOIndia @KTRTRS [sic].”

The urban-rural divide in vaccination, as pointed out by the Chevella MP, is prevalent in Telangana too. On June 4, a handful of corporate hospitals with just 29 centres in the State — most of them in Hyderabad — vaccinated 42,573 individuals, which accounts for 40 per cent of all the vaccines administered on the day in Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Vaccine in India Coronavirus in India
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp