Centre’s vaccine policy discriminatory, says TRS MP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MP from Chevella G Ranjith Reddy said that the Central government’s vaccine policy was discriminatory and that it prioritised ‘India’ over ‘Bharat’.

He was referring to a purported urban-rural divide in the present approach towards vaccination in the country. He tweeted his opinion on Saturday, and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to change the current vaccine policy.

Ranjith Reddy pointed out that the Central government must procure vaccines and distribute them to the States, as per their demand.

He tweeted, “My apprehension is vindicated. Just nine corporate hospitals have cornered 50 per cent (60.57 lakh of the 1.2 crore doses earmarked for private hospitals) of vaccine meant for private sector in May! And, six cities have cornered 97 lakh or 80 per cent of 1.2 crore doses given to private hospitals! [sic]”

Ranjith Reddy added, “What kind of vaccine policy is this? This is sheer discrimination between ‘India’ and ‘Bharat.’ So, I appeal to PM that GOI should procure and distribute, as per demand, vaccine to States. @PMOIndia @KTRTRS [sic].”

The urban-rural divide in vaccination, as pointed out by the Chevella MP, is prevalent in Telangana too. On June 4, a handful of corporate hospitals with just 29 centres in the State — most of them in Hyderabad — vaccinated 42,573 individuals, which accounts for 40 per cent of all the vaccines administered on the day in Telangana.