Eatala Rajender bids TRS a bitter adieu

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Health and Finance Minister Eatala Rajender, who was dismissed from the Telangana State Cabinet a month ago after allegations of encroachment of assigned lands were levelled against him, announced on Friday that he was resigning as an MLA and also quitting the ruling TRS.

He is shortly expected to submit his resignation letter to the State Legislative Assembly Speaker.

Rajender, who was in the TRS for nearly two decades, is all set to join BJP in the next four to five days in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, once the latter is discharged from the hospital. Rajender recently met BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi and spoke to Amit Shah.

At a crowded press conference on Friday, Rajender claimed that TRS had won several elections in the Huzurabad Assembly segment only because of his efforts. The six-time MLA said he won from the segment with huge majority because of the support of the people and not because of the TRS’ B-form.

“Even the Chief Minister’s daughter K Kavitha, who contested with a TRS B-form, was defeated,” he said.Levelling serious allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS government, Rajender said the government had suppressed the RTC strike last year.

“KCR banked on money power and conspiracies to win the recent MLC Graduates’ elections,” Rajender alleged. He said even Finance Minister T Harish Rao had faced humiliation. Along with Rajender, former MLA E Ravinder Reddy, former ZP chairperson of Karimnagar Tula Uma and many others also resigned from TRS on Friday.

No alternative except BJP

Later, in an informal chat, Rajender said that though he believed in Leftist ideology, he was joining the BJP as, except for the saffron party, there was no alternative to the TRS in the State. Everyone knows that TRS is controlling the Congress, he remarked. Rajender said several other TRS leaders would also quit the party soon.

THUS SPAKE EATALA