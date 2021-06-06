STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Glitch in server hits property registration in Telangana

The heavy rush of applicants on the portal is because the government has allowed only 24 slots booking per day.

Published: 06th June 2021 08:59 AM

Smartphone

Some of the applicants have requested sub registrar offices to register their properties on Monday without cancelling their slots. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Property registration through the Stamps and Registration website was stalled at all sub registrar offices (SROs) and regional offices on Saturday due to a server overload caused by thousands of applicants trying to log into the portal to book a slot. 

All slots booked on Saturday were cancelled by the officials, and the citizens were asked to apply again for Monday.

Applicants, who reached the sub registrar offices on Saturday after booking their slots, were angry after waiting for hours, only to be informed that the servers were down.

Some of the applicants have requested sub registrar offices to register their properties on Monday without cancelling their slots.

​An official said, “We have formed a team comprising technical experts to solve the issue. We will restore the issue at the earliest to facilitate service by Monday.”

