Government diagnostic centres to open in 19 Telangana districts on June 7

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials to inaugurate these centres at district hospitals which have the required facilities.

Published: 06th June 2021 09:27 AM

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To provide better health facilities during the pandemic, as many as 19 diagnostic centres will be inaugurated at government hospitals in 19 districts on June 7.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Saturday, directed officials to inaugurate these centres at district hospitals which have the required facilities.

On June 7, centres will be inaugurated in Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Jangaon, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem, Jagtial, Nalgonda, Khammam, Sircilla, Vikarabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Gadwal, and Asifabad. More such centres would be inaugurated in other districts in a phased manner.

On Saturday, the CM discussed several issues, including the Covid situation, with health officials at BRKR Bhavan. He told officials that the cost of medical tests was higher than the treatment, and added that many from the weaker economic sections were forced to sell their properties to pay for the medical treatment, which was unfortunate.

As most people were going to private diagnostic centres, the government decided to open diagnostic centres at government hospitals, so that people would not have to spend a fortune to get basic tests done, he added.

“The new diagnostic centres will help the poor during the pandemic. The government will coin a suitable name for this scheme soon,” said the CM. After getting the tests done at the diagnostic centre, the patient would get an SMS on his/ her mobile phone about the results.

The Cm also added that these centres would have modern technology supported testing equipment such as fully-automatic Immunoassay Analyser, Five-part Cell Counter, etc.

