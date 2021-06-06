KTR trying to replace public grievance system: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While demanding that the State government immediately restores the public grievances mechanism so that people can lodge complaints, former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir alleged that the Ministers were trying to replace the public grievenace system with social media, especially Twitter.

In a media statement, he said that in the absence of a permanent peshi, all Ministers and departments were functioning without any proper system.

​"People have no clue as to where they can lodge a complaint or submit grievances," Shabbir Ali said.

Shabbir Ali alleged that Ministers such as Rama Rao, were giving an impression that he was resolving the problems through Twitter, which was not true and was being done only to manipulate public opinion.