STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

'Stop using my shoulder to shoot': Telangana minister T Harish Rao tells Eatala Rajender

In a statement, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that he was a committed, obedient and disciplined worker of the TRS. 

Published: 06th June 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Annoyed with former minister Eatala Rajender’s frequent references to him at press meets, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Saturday, made it clear that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was his guide and guru.

“K Chandrasekhar Rao is not only party president, but also my guru, guide and father figure. I will follow KCR’s words and instructions without any deviation. Frequently using my name without any need is nothing but bankruptcy of Rajender’s mind,” Harish asserted.

In a statement on Saturday, Harish said that he was a committed, obedient and disciplined worker of the TRS. 

“Since the inception of the party, my ultimate aim is to protect the interests of the party. It is my bounden duty to complete whatever responsibility is given by the party. I consider it my responsibility to receive with great respect the instructions given by KCR,” Harish said.

The Finance Minister recalled that he had repeatedly stated the same on several platforms in the past. 

“I am saying this once again. I will follow the same path till my last breath,” he declared. Finding fault with Rajender, Harish said that the attitude of Rajender was like “taa cheedda koti vanamella cherachindi” (the monkey ruined himself and the entire forest as well).

“Rajender might have several reasons for leaving the party. It is up to Rajender whether to continue in the party or leave. TRS will not suffer any loss even if he leaves. The opportunities given by the TRS to Rajender were much higher than the services rendered by him to the party,” Harish said.

“Rajender’s frequent usage of my name to get sympathy and moral support indicates the former minister’s bankruptcy of mind. Rajender will not succeed in his attempt to shoot his gun from my shoulder. It is an ugly attempt and nothing but psychosis. There is no truth in Rajender’s claims. I strongly condemn Rajender’s statement,” Harish said. 

​It may be recalled that Rajender, on Friday, claimed that Harish too had suffered humiliations in the TRS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp