'Stop using my shoulder to shoot': Telangana minister T Harish Rao tells Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Annoyed with former minister Eatala Rajender’s frequent references to him at press meets, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Saturday, made it clear that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was his guide and guru.

“K Chandrasekhar Rao is not only party president, but also my guru, guide and father figure. I will follow KCR’s words and instructions without any deviation. Frequently using my name without any need is nothing but bankruptcy of Rajender’s mind,” Harish asserted.

In a statement on Saturday, Harish said that he was a committed, obedient and disciplined worker of the TRS.

“Since the inception of the party, my ultimate aim is to protect the interests of the party. It is my bounden duty to complete whatever responsibility is given by the party. I consider it my responsibility to receive with great respect the instructions given by KCR,” Harish said.

The Finance Minister recalled that he had repeatedly stated the same on several platforms in the past.

“I am saying this once again. I will follow the same path till my last breath,” he declared. Finding fault with Rajender, Harish said that the attitude of Rajender was like “taa cheedda koti vanamella cherachindi” (the monkey ruined himself and the entire forest as well).

“Rajender might have several reasons for leaving the party. It is up to Rajender whether to continue in the party or leave. TRS will not suffer any loss even if he leaves. The opportunities given by the TRS to Rajender were much higher than the services rendered by him to the party,” Harish said.

“Rajender’s frequent usage of my name to get sympathy and moral support indicates the former minister’s bankruptcy of mind. Rajender will not succeed in his attempt to shoot his gun from my shoulder. It is an ugly attempt and nothing but psychosis. There is no truth in Rajender’s claims. I strongly condemn Rajender’s statement,” Harish said.

​It may be recalled that Rajender, on Friday, claimed that Harish too had suffered humiliations in the TRS.