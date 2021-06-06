STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Strategy in place to vaccinate all citizens by October in Telangana': Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

At a meeting with representatives of various banks at BRKR Bhavan, the CS directed the officials concerned to conduct a special vaccination drive for all bank employees. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, on Saturday, said that the Telangana government has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to vaccinate all citizens by the end of October. 

​He said that priority was being accorded to vaccinate all high-exposure groups in the first phase.

He directed district collectors to expedite the construction of district collectorate complexes in 12 districts within a week.

He directed collectors to initiate the process of handing over of lands to the TSIIC for taking up special food processing zones. 

He also directed officials to prepare an action plan for collecting the data of migrant workers employed in the State.

