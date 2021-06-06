STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana healthcare workers demand priority vaccination for their family members

The JAC also demanded that compensation and a government job must be provided to the families of deceased HCWs as most often they are the only earning member in the family.

Covid 19 Vaccine

A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Healthcare workers (HCWs) from 24 wings of the Health Department, who joined hands to form a medical workers JAC, demanded on Saturday that their family members be vaccinated as part of the vaccine drive for high-risk groups. 

“An ANM in Godavrikani contracted Covid-19 during the fever survey. Her son got infected from her and he died at the tender age of 25. Such instances are happening in several families and creating panic amongst the workers. We urge the government to prioritize our families for the vaccine,” said Dr Kathi Janardhan, a representative of the JAC.

​“We demand that each DMHO prepare a list of all deceased HCWs in their respective districts and allot compensation and a job to the victim’s family,” said Gopal K, president of the Telangana United Medical & Heath Employees Union.

“During the formation of this State, we were told that this will be an employee-friendly government. However, we are not even being called for a discussion. All we ask is social, mental and financial security in this risky job. A 30 per cent bio-hazard incentive to HCWs is the least that can be done,” added Dr Kathi.

