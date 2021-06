By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is with deep and profound sadness that The New Indian Express shares the news that P Ravi Kumar, one of our employees, passed away due to cardiac arrest, on Saturday.



Kumar was 40 years old and worked as an area sales officer for Express in Warangal.

He served Express with sincerity for three years. Kumar is survived by his wife and a six-year-old daughter.



He will be fondly remembered as a hard-working and kind person by all his colleagues at Express.