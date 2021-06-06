Worry as rural districts in Telangana still see surge in Covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the lockdown was able to bring down the Covid-19 caseload in Telangana, certain districts are still not in the clear.

​The daily caseload of districts such as Khammam, Nalgonda and Bhadradri Kothagudem only seem to be rising.

The three districts reported 82, 45 and 75 cases respectively on May 30. However, they reported 172, 156 and 120 cases respectively on June 5, showing that cases have tripled in all three districts across the week.

In the same time frame, GHMC’s daily caseload went from 390 to 245.

Several other rural districts such as Karimnagar, Yadadri, Suryapet, and Sircilla are also seeing marginal increase in cases.

On Saturday, the State recorded 2,070 fresh Covid cases and 18 deaths.