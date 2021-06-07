6 children orphaned by Covid in Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Six children from three families in Adilabad, who became orphans after losing one or both their parents to Covid, are now staying with grandparents. The Women and Child Welfare Department is providing groceries to them.

A Rajender Reddy, who worked for a private firm, succumbed to the virus, leaving his two children orphaned. The children’s mother had already passed away in 2019. Reddy’s younger son A Manoj said that after his mother’s death, his father had completely taken care of him and his brother.

“My aim was to be a cricket player. Now, that dream has extinguished. My brother Manjush is studying in class VIII, and currently we are staying with our grandparents. My grandmother is 80, and even at this age she is taking care of us,” he said.

The Women and Child Welfare Department’s project director K Milkah said six orphaned children from three families had been identified. Along with groceries, they would provide financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to the children for three years, she said. The children had already been given mobile phones, she added.