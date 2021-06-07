Complete Akkannapet-Medak railway line soon: Harish

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has directed the authorities concerned to complete the construction of the new railway line between Akkannapet and Medak in four months.On Sunday, Harish Rao held a review meeting to take stock of the progress of various developmental programmes being carried out in Medak district. During the meeting, the Railway Divisional Engineer brought to the Minister’s notice that the construction of the new railway line has reached the final stage and that they would be able to complete the remaining works with around Rs 25 crore.

Replying to this, the Finance Minister said that the State government has already provided Rs 40 crore for the laying of the new line and announced that it would sanction another Rs 25 crore immediately.Later, he reviewed the progress of Ghanapuram dam and Haldi Vagu project. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister pointed out that the State government had already released Rs 5 crore for acquiring land to increase the Ghanapuram project’s height to 1.725 metres. He added that another Rs 8 crore will be sanctioned to this regard soon.Meanwhile, the Minister directed the engineers concerned to expedite the construction of the six check dams on Haldi Vagu project and the nine check dams on Manjeera by the end of this month.