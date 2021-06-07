STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cradle of budding stars: SCR staff fear for future of Railway Recreation Club

Employees will be rallying against the issue in the coming days and are planning to build pressure, citing lack of patronage for sports from government.

Published: 07th June 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

The Railway Recreation Club Grounds is among the properties listed for development, and is slated to be converted into commercial space | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Railway Recreation Club (RRC) Grounds of Secunderabad, which is spread across 19-acre and has 24 disciplines, including the recently developed International State Hockey Turf, will be a thing of the past soon, fear the employees of South Central Railways (SCR). It is one of the properties which is listed by the Railways and will be leased out for developing commercial space in the coming days. 

According to sources, RRC is listed amongst the 15 stadiums which will be handed over to Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) to conduct ‘Techno-economic studies for commercial development’. “It will be leased out once the study is completed and tenders will be invited for development,” informed an official. 

The move comes following the decision of the Union Railway Ministry on June 3, the All India Railwaymen’s Federation expressed its strong protest against proposed entrustment of the sport complexes and stadiums, and indoor stadiums located in the heart of various cities across 15 Zonal Railways and Production Units. The federation general secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra stressed the same in his letter to the Railway Board Chairman and CEO.

The RRC is credited for shaping players such as JJ Shobha, a heptathlete who took part in 2004, Athens Olympics, Women’s National Cricket team captain, Mithali Raj and is also known for producing several Arjuna Awardees and National-level players. It has facilities for badminton, volleyball, basketball, football, cricket, kabaddi, body building, table tennis, swimming and also facilities for athletics. 

Speaking to Express, SCR Mazdoor Union’s assistant general secretary K Siva Kumar said that the RRC had historically shaped some of the finest men and women, who brought fame to nation. “It is not a question of amenity for employees, but the future of sports. This complex holds significance for many budding players, who aim to make their mark in the international arena,” he said. 

In Secunderabad, already scores of properties, some of which were razed including colony in north Lalaguda, and now, defunct Rail Kalyan in Mettuguda, will also be developed by the Railways under a different programme.  Employees will be rallying against the issue in the coming days and are planning to build pressure, citing lack of patronage for sports from government.

For budding stars 
For budding stars 

