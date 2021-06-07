STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diagnostic centre of Government General Hospital in Nizamabad thrown open to public

The diagnostic centre has been established using latest technology at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: State Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inaugurated a diagnostic centre at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad on Sunday. The diagnostic centre has been established using latest technology at a cost of Rs 5 crore. He said that the facility had the option for 57 tests, which people in need could get done free of cost. 

The Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to open diagnostic centres at all district government hospitals to reduce the economic burden on poor people and strengthen the government hospitals. Nizamabad District Zilla Parishad Chairman D Vital Rao, Nizamabad Urban MLA B Ganesh Guptha, MLC VG Goud, District Collector C Narayana Reddy, and GGH Superintendent Dr Prathima Raj were present in the programme.

