IMD forecasts thunderstorms in Telangana over next 4 days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The southwest monsoon advanced further into some more parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, on Sunday. The IMD has issued a forecast that thunderstorms will occur at isolated parts across the State during the next four days.

On Sunday, only a handful of places in the State received light rains till 11 pm. The maximum temperatures remained 1-3 degree Celsius below normal in most parts. The maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 37-40 degree Celsius across the State for the next three days.