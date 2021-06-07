STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Irate VHR to hold deeksha at his residence

The deeksha is being organised to pressurise the State government to provide free treatment to Covid and Black Fungus patients.

Published: 07th June 2021 08:44 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Congress party workers led by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy will hold ‘satyagraha deeksha’ at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, party senior leader and former MP, V Hanumantha Rao citing ‘humiliation’ as the reason, will hold the deeksha it at his residence in Amberpet.

In a letter addressed to Uttam Kumar, Hanumantha Rao wrote, “Followers of Revanth Reddy have been using highly derogative and unparliamentary language, and threatening me for expressing my opinion against him. But you have not condemned it yet,” he said.

