Left unrestored, Hyderabad’s trenched roads are death traps in the making

Various government and private agencies have permissions for road cuttings to lay underground cables or pipelines.

A road dug up at Secunderabad has still not been restored yet | S Senbagapandiyan

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Southwest monsoon has arrived in Hyderabad ahead of schedule, but many roads in the city that were dug up for laying sewer lines, telecom cables or water pipelines have still not been restored yet. In the event of a deluge, these stretches may instantly turn into death traps for citizens.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and neighbouring Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have banned road cuttings from June 1 to October 31, including those that come under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP). Agencies undertaking cabling work were told to restore trenched roads owing to the onset of monsoon.

Various government and private agencies have permissions for road cuttings to lay underground cables or pipelines. They include Transco, HMWS&SB, BGL, Airtel, and Jio.Sources in the GHMC told Express that these agencies have been told to restore roads as soon as possible. If they fail to comply, the GHMC would undertake the work and recover the costs from the agencies.

“We had clearly told them that the roads need to be restored as soon as possible. The ban period came into effect on June 1, but many of them have still not done it. We will certainly take action against them,” a GHMC official said.

On Saturday, trenched roads were spotted near KBR Park, Wipro Circle at Nanakramguda, Microsoft Office at the Financial District, Narsingi Circle, Raidurgam, Tolichowki and Secunderabad Railway Station.

