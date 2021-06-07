Nipping third wave in the bud on Telangana Cabinet agenda  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Cabinet, which will meet on Tuesday, is expected to discuss pre-emptive measures against a potential third wave of Covid-19.Official sources say that the meeting is likely to examine coronavirus incidence and how the existing measures have reined in its spread so far. The second wave’s impact on the State’s revenues might also be assessed at the Cabinet meeting.

With the second wave exhibiting a downward trend, the Cabinet may chart a department-wise future course of action and discuss preventive measures to be taken up by the Medical and Health Department.

The Cabinet may also review the ongoing works of various irrigation projects and the availability of water for irrigation during the monsoon season. Financial benefits under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, crackdown on the sale of spurious seeds, availability of fertilisers and pesticides, and other agricultural issues are likely to be addressed by the Cabinet.

Launch of diagnostic centres postponed

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to postpone the launch of diagnostic centres in 19 district headquarters to Wednesday. It was previously scheduled for Monday. The CM wanted all the Ministers to be present at the ceremony. At places where there are no Ministers, prominent personalities must be invited to launch the centres, the CM said.