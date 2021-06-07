STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 4 lakh students in limbo as Telangana govt yet to take a call on Inter exams

As uncertainty lingers over the Intermediate second year exams, more than four lakh students in the State are in limbo.

Published: 07th June 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As uncertainty lingers over the Intermediate second year exams, more than four lakh students in the State are in limbo. What further compounds their confusion is that the CBSE has already cancelled Class XII exams.Several parents as well as teachers have already made an appeal to the State government to cancel the exams.

Rohit Yadav, 18, said: “While CBSE Class XII exams have been cancelled, the students of State board still don’t know if we have to give our exams or not. Should I start preparing for entrance exams or still keep studying for my second year exams? It has been almost 15 months since I am in Inter second year.”
Meanwhile, parents of most students want the State government to take a decision at the earliest.

‘Decision likely in 1-2 days’

Speaking to Express, Secretary and Commissioner of TSBIE Syed Omer Jaleel, said: “A proposal has been sent to the State government regarding a few suggestions. In the proposal, we have highlighted response of other States regarding Inter exams as well as CBSE’s recent announcement. We are expecting that in a day or two a decision will be taken.”

