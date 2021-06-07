STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana college chain offers free education to Covid orphans

A death certificate, an HRCT report, or even an RT-PCR positive test report can be submitted for admission.

Published: 07th June 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when many children from the city have either become orphans or lost one of their parents, concerns have been raised about the future of these children. To help them, a college is extending them a helping hand. MS Education Academy has announced free admission in their 13 junior colleges and four degree colleges for students from across country who have lost their fathers to Covid-19.

Speaking to Express, MS Education Academy chairman Mohammed Lateef Khan, who also lost his parents at a young age, said, “I became an orphan aged five and I know how difficult growing up can get for a child. The pandemic has done the same to many other children, and I want to reach out to as many as I can.” 

Khan said the academy would cover all costs and not charge the students even a single penny. To get admission to the colleges, one has to submit documents to substantiate the claims. A death certificate, an HRCT report, or even an RT-PCR positive test report can be submitted for admission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp