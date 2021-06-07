Telangana college chain offers free education to Covid orphans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when many children from the city have either become orphans or lost one of their parents, concerns have been raised about the future of these children. To help them, a college is extending them a helping hand. MS Education Academy has announced free admission in their 13 junior colleges and four degree colleges for students from across country who have lost their fathers to Covid-19.

Speaking to Express, MS Education Academy chairman Mohammed Lateef Khan, who also lost his parents at a young age, said, “I became an orphan aged five and I know how difficult growing up can get for a child. The pandemic has done the same to many other children, and I want to reach out to as many as I can.”

Khan said the academy would cover all costs and not charge the students even a single penny. To get admission to the colleges, one has to submit documents to substantiate the claims. A death certificate, an HRCT report, or even an RT-PCR positive test report can be submitted for admission.