STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana farmers run from pillar to post to get govt benefits

Ryots lose significant amounts due to delay in disposal of pending mutation requests; W’gal Collector promises to resolve the issue soon.

Published: 07th June 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture, Tamil Nadu farmers

Representational image ( File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Though the Dharani portal was launched to store digitised land records and for property registrations, thereby doing away with the need for a human interface and eliminating the scope for corruption, the farmers are still running from pillar to post to get their grievances addressed.

In one such situation, the ryots of erstwhile Warangal district are forced to knock on the doors of mandal revenue offices every now and then to ensure the disposal of pending requests pertaining to mutation of properties. Owing to the Covid-induced back-to-back lockdowns, agriculture mutation applications have been piling up at the offices of tahsildars for the past few months in Warangal Urban and Rural districts.

Property mutation is a mandatory process for the legal transaction of properties. Through mutation of a property, the new owner gets the revenue records in their name. Once the property is mutated, such details will be updated in the government records maintained by the Revenue Department. A mutation document is mandatory to get benefits of government schemes such as Rythu Bandhu. 

It may be recalled that the government had recently announced that it will be depositing Rythu Bandhu amount of Rs 5,000 per acre into the bank accounts of farmers, for the upcoming Kharif season, between June 15 to 25.According to revenue authorities, the mutation applications pending were received before the launch of the Dharani portal. After its launch, the MROs have not yet been given a chance to update the digital records. 

T Veera Reddy, a farmer belonging to Dharmasagar mandal, said that he filed an application to mutate two acres and 17 guntas of land last year. “After noticing that the process was getting delayed, I approached the MRO and requested the officials to update the details in the Dharani portal once again. However, the mutation process has not been completed till now. As a result, I am not receiving my Rythu Bandhu money,” Veera Reddy said.

When Express spoke with a few officials, they said that the government has authorised the respective Collectors to update mutation applications. Speaking to Express, Warangal (Urban) Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said that of the 3,500 mutation applications which were pending, the officials have updated the details of most of them in the Dharani portal. 

“Now we receive mutation applications through the grievance redressal module. Unfortunately, these applications are pending due to the current situation. Apart from this, each MRO is adding at least 150 to 200 applications to the piled up desk on a daily basis. We are taking all steps to update these details on the portal,” he said and added that the pending mutation applications will be shifted before June 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana farmers
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp