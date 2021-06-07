Telangana farmers run from pillar to post to get govt benefits

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Though the Dharani portal was launched to store digitised land records and for property registrations, thereby doing away with the need for a human interface and eliminating the scope for corruption, the farmers are still running from pillar to post to get their grievances addressed.

In one such situation, the ryots of erstwhile Warangal district are forced to knock on the doors of mandal revenue offices every now and then to ensure the disposal of pending requests pertaining to mutation of properties. Owing to the Covid-induced back-to-back lockdowns, agriculture mutation applications have been piling up at the offices of tahsildars for the past few months in Warangal Urban and Rural districts.

Property mutation is a mandatory process for the legal transaction of properties. Through mutation of a property, the new owner gets the revenue records in their name. Once the property is mutated, such details will be updated in the government records maintained by the Revenue Department. A mutation document is mandatory to get benefits of government schemes such as Rythu Bandhu.

It may be recalled that the government had recently announced that it will be depositing Rythu Bandhu amount of Rs 5,000 per acre into the bank accounts of farmers, for the upcoming Kharif season, between June 15 to 25.According to revenue authorities, the mutation applications pending were received before the launch of the Dharani portal. After its launch, the MROs have not yet been given a chance to update the digital records.

T Veera Reddy, a farmer belonging to Dharmasagar mandal, said that he filed an application to mutate two acres and 17 guntas of land last year. “After noticing that the process was getting delayed, I approached the MRO and requested the officials to update the details in the Dharani portal once again. However, the mutation process has not been completed till now. As a result, I am not receiving my Rythu Bandhu money,” Veera Reddy said.

When Express spoke with a few officials, they said that the government has authorised the respective Collectors to update mutation applications. Speaking to Express, Warangal (Urban) Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said that of the 3,500 mutation applications which were pending, the officials have updated the details of most of them in the Dharani portal.

“Now we receive mutation applications through the grievance redressal module. Unfortunately, these applications are pending due to the current situation. Apart from this, each MRO is adding at least 150 to 200 applications to the piled up desk on a daily basis. We are taking all steps to update these details on the portal,” he said and added that the pending mutation applications will be shifted before June 10.