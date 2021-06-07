STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana govt move leads to overcrowding of Cherlapally and other prisons

The State government is yet to take a decision on sanctioning parole.

Published: 07th June 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

(Representational Image)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Supreme Court of India has directed to decongest prisons to protect prisoners’ right to life, the State government’s decision to shift the inmates of Warangal Central Prison has led to overcrowding at Cherlapally Central Jail, and filled a few other jails close to their maximum capacity. 

The Cherlapally Central Prison now has around 130 prisoners more than the maximum inmates it is supposed to have. Recently, the Telangana Prisons Department shifted around 230 prisoners (about 180 convicts and 50 undertrials) to Cherlapally jail, which already has a headcount of around 1,880 prisoners against the total capacity of 1,980.

Incidentally, the Prisons Department has also sent a proposal to the State government with a list of around 300 prisoners who are eligible to be released on parole, after the Apex Court’s directions. The State government is yet to take a decision on sanctioning parole.

As it would take at least two to three years to construct Warangal Central Prison, as the existing facility was allotted for a super speciality hospital, the Prison Department has proposed a new barrack to be built inside the Cherlapally jail.

“The government has sanctioned construction of another barrack on the premises of the prison with a budget of Rs 3 crore. It would be completed in three months and would address the overcrowding issue,” said a senior official from the Prisons Department. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Warangal Central Prison Cherlapally Central Jail
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp