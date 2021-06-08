STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two Telangana farmers attempt suicide, one critical

Krishna alleged that he brought his paddy to the procurement centre around 19 days ago, but he has not received payment for the same till date

Published: 08th June 2021 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two farmers attempted to end their lives over issues related to purchase of their crop in Vikarabad and Medak districts, on Monday. While the first farmer, Krishna, belonging to Baspalli village in Doma mandal of Vikarabad, is safe, the second farmer, Naveen from Kazipally village in Medak mandal, is battling for life at a hospital after he set himself ablaze.

Krishna alleged that he brought his paddy to the procurement centre around 19 days ago, but he has not received payment for the same till date. Though he approached all officials at the procurement centre, none of them helped him and he did not receive the payment.

Upset with the official apathy, he reached the centre, functioning at a government school, got on top of the parapet wall of the first floor and threatened to jump down. He stated that his elderly mother was sick and he was not able to ensure treatment for her due to the delay in payment. Other farmers who were present there pacified him and brought Krishna down. It is learnt that the officials have promised him to process the payment and clear his dues soon.

Meanwhile, Naveen brought about 151 bags of paddy to the procurement centre in a truck. After unloading the bags, when he went to get it processed, there was some delay. Meanwhile, the labourers asked him to clear their payment of Rs 4,100. Since the process was getting delayed, a disappointed Naveen returned home to get the money. Meanwhile, he had an argument with his mother. Irked over this, Naveen set himself ablaze. He was rushed to Medak Government Hospital.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide attempt Telangana farmers Farmer suicide
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp