Two Telangana farmers attempt suicide, one critical

HYDERABAD: Two farmers attempted to end their lives over issues related to purchase of their crop in Vikarabad and Medak districts, on Monday. While the first farmer, Krishna, belonging to Baspalli village in Doma mandal of Vikarabad, is safe, the second farmer, Naveen from Kazipally village in Medak mandal, is battling for life at a hospital after he set himself ablaze.

Krishna alleged that he brought his paddy to the procurement centre around 19 days ago, but he has not received payment for the same till date. Though he approached all officials at the procurement centre, none of them helped him and he did not receive the payment.

Upset with the official apathy, he reached the centre, functioning at a government school, got on top of the parapet wall of the first floor and threatened to jump down. He stated that his elderly mother was sick and he was not able to ensure treatment for her due to the delay in payment. Other farmers who were present there pacified him and brought Krishna down. It is learnt that the officials have promised him to process the payment and clear his dues soon.

Meanwhile, Naveen brought about 151 bags of paddy to the procurement centre in a truck. After unloading the bags, when he went to get it processed, there was some delay. Meanwhile, the labourers asked him to clear their payment of Rs 4,100. Since the process was getting delayed, a disappointed Naveen returned home to get the money. Meanwhile, he had an argument with his mother. Irked over this, Naveen set himself ablaze. He was rushed to Medak Government Hospital.



