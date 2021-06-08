DK Aruna hits out at KTR’s ‘blind bhakts’ remarks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s “blind Bhakts” remarks, BJP vice president DK Aruna launched a fierce attack by calling him a leader who was blind even as his eyes were open. She said Rama Rao was conveniently ignoring problems being faced by people at the ground level.Coming down heavily on Rama Rao during a virtual press conference on Monday, Aruna said that the former was resorting to “cheap politics” to cover up the State government’s failures by blaming the Central government.

Like the Congress, Aruna too labelled Rama Rao a ‘Twitter Minister’. Aruna said Rama Rao was spreading lies through the Twitter platform. She also found fault with him for comparing India with countries which had a lesser population than Hyderabad.

“KTR should be proud for vaccine production in India, specifically in the State by Bharat Biotech. Instead, he goes on criticising,” she said. She also slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Rama Rao for not taking the vaccine. She alleged that the TRS leaders were not promoting vaccines.

Responding to KTR’s comments on export of vaccines to other countries, Aruna suggested that the Minister make a law mandating that pharmaceutical companies, producing medicinal products in Telangana, sell their products only in the State. She also demanded that the State government immediately implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme and provide Covid-19 treatment free of cost.