STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

DK Aruna hits out at KTR’s ‘blind bhakts’ remarks

She also found fault with him for comparing India with countries which had a lesser population than Hyderabad. 

Published: 08th June 2021 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP leader DK Aruna

Telangana BJP leader DK Aruna (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s “blind Bhakts” remarks, BJP vice president DK Aruna launched a fierce attack by calling him a leader who was blind even as his eyes were open. She said Rama Rao was conveniently ignoring problems being faced by people at the ground level.Coming down heavily on Rama Rao during a virtual press conference on Monday, Aruna said that the former was resorting to “cheap politics” to cover up the State government’s failures by blaming the Central government.

Like the Congress, Aruna too labelled Rama Rao a ‘Twitter Minister’. Aruna said Rama Rao was spreading lies through the Twitter platform. She also found fault with him for comparing India with countries which had a lesser population than Hyderabad. 

“KTR should be proud for vaccine production in India, specifically in the State by Bharat Biotech. Instead, he goes on criticising,” she said. She also slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Rama Rao for not taking the vaccine. She alleged that the TRS leaders were not promoting vaccines.

Responding to KTR’s comments on export of vaccines to other countries, Aruna suggested that the Minister make a law mandating that pharmaceutical companies, producing medicinal products in Telangana, sell their products only in the State. She also demanded that the State government immediately implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme and provide Covid-19 treatment free of cost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Bhakts DK Aruna
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp