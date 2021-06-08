Asaduddin Owaisi criticises PM Modi over vaccine policy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While giving credit for ‘reversal of vax policy’ to the Supreme Court order, AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wasted time on another unnecessary lecture that could have been released as a press note.

Owaisi tweeted: “Although blame of a terrible vaccine policy has been put on States, it’s Modi who has failed to ensure the vax supply.” In further tweets, he alleged that Modi had credited himself for vaccinating the frontline staff, even though many of them had not yet got the jab. “It is good that Modi has pointed out that many people are spreading false propaganda against vaccines,” he said, in a reference to Baba Ramdev.

