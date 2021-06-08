Disciplinary committee takes note of Hanumantha Rao’s complaints

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an objective to contain the differences that have cropped up between two senior party leaders V Hanumantha Rao and A Revanth Reddy, the A Revanth Reddy disciplinary action committee held an emergency meeting on Monday.

Committee chairman M Kodanda Reddy took note of recent events and decided to initiate action against those responsible for making threatening calls to Hanumantha Rao. “We took cognisance of complaints, acts of indiscipline and derogative statements made in the press and social media by some party functionaries against a senior leader and party affairs,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Hanumantha Rao decried that till now neither Uttam Kumar Reddy nor CLP leader Jana Reddy had condemned the incident. Citing humiliation, Rao also held a satyagraha deeksha at his residence.

